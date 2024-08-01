Baseus power bank that caused Farmington Hills fire recalled across US

After a wireless phone charger from Baseus caught fire in Farmington Hills last February, a nationwide investigation was launched.

As a result, approximately 132,000 Baseus Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Banks have been recalled across the United States as of June 27.

"The lithium-ion battery in the power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard," according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The battery fire in Farmington Hills that eventually led to the recall was intense but small.

"The homeowner heard his power bank hissing and saw it burst into flames," according to a news release from the city. "Though the fire was out when crews arrived and caused minimal damage and no injuries, Farmington Hills Fire Marshal Jason Baloga wanted to investigate further."

Baloga reported the incident to the CPSC, resulting in the countrywide investigation.

There were 39 reports of the charges catching fire, causing 13 burn injuries and about $20,000 in property damage, according to the CPSC. Baseus also received 132 reports of the power banks swelling or bulging.

According to Baseus, the two affected power bank models include the:

Baseus Magnetic Mini Wireless Fast Charge Power Bank 2022, 6000mAh 20W — Model PPCXM06;

Baseus Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Bank 6000mAh 20W —Model PPCXW06.

"We really take it as our mission to get faulty products off the street," Baloga said.

The commission recognized the fire marshal for his efforts, awarding him with a coin and a certificate in Farmington Hills on Thursday.

"Consumers in Michigan and across the county have Fire Marshal Baloga and his collaboration efforts with the CPSC to thank for their safety," said Angie Ott with the CPSC.

Anyone with either of the power bank models should stop using them immediately and dispose of them, the company says. Affected users can get a full refund from Baseus with proof of purchase; more details can be found here.