Beaumont Wayne reopens May 5 for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients

Beaumont Hospital Wayne is reopening Tuesday, May 5 at 8:00 a.m. for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

The campus will reopen in phases as the health system brings staff back, the health system said in a press release.

“We are thrilled to begin re-opening the Wayne campus in phases as we carefully prepare for another potential COVID-19 surge. We have always said that we remain committed to the Wayne community and we are eager to begin providing care at our campus again,” Beaumont Health Chief Operating Officer Carolyn Wilson said.

Last Friday the health system said the Wayne location would "reopen soon" but no specifics were used at the time.

Phase I services and staff included in these services:

The Emergency Center Note: Beaumont, Wayne’s Level III Trauma Center will not be open; Beaumont is working to reopen trauma services in a later phase

Obstetrical services that were offered pre-COVID-19

Observation/Inpatient medical surgical beds and support services (pharmacy, laboratory, food services and environmental services.

Some outpatient surgical and diagnostic services, including the infusion center, will be offered, in compliance with Executive Orders, to meet the time sensitive needs of patients.

Phase II will add more inpatient and critical care capacity as Beaumont carefully reconfigures critical staffing and resource needs across the organization as COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 volumes change.

On Monday, the state of Michigan reported 86 new COVID-19 deaths, 196 new cases.

Until Phase II occurs, patients at Wayne, who upon clinical assessment might a need higher level of care, including critical care, will be transferred to another Beaumont facility.

Factors that could affect health care are beyond Beaumont’s control, such as government orders and the public’s willingness to observe social distancing protocols. Therefore, all plans are subject to change, the release said.

As additional services come online and are approved by regulators, Beaumont will announce it.