The Brief The cities of Southfield and Oak Park unveiled a newly-revamped Greenfield Road between Eight Mile and Nine Mile Wednesday. The beautification of Greenfield was only the beginning of a bigger investment for the area yesterday. The future Northland City Center is a blockbuster project for southern Oakland County.



Both Oak Park and Southfield rejoiced as the busy roadway dividing the two communities got a makeover, with community leaders celebrating the project on Wednesday.

The beautification of Greenfield is the beginning of a much larger urban improvement plan for the area that touches some of the busiest spots in Southeast Michigan.

Big picture view:

A tired stretch of Greenfield Road that serves passage between Wayne and Oakland counties is getting a makeover as community leaders in Oak Park and Southfield ready the area to become the newest hot spot in Metro Detroit.

A ribbon-cutting hosted by mayors of both cities and economic developers on Wednesday unveiled a newly spruced gateway monument welcoming drivers coming from Detroit, decorative banners draped along streetlights, and eventually a public art installation under the Eight Mile bridge.

Also part of the ceremony was the newly restored Forest Winter Drive, which was completed last year. It required a full reconstruction between Nine Mile and Greenfield Road, traversing around the plaza.

Often lacking near busy roads, a new pedestrian crossing was also added at Foster Winter Drive, giving the area some better walkability.

"Fifty years ago, this was one of the hottest places in metro Detroit—the intersection of Eight Mile and Greenfield," Southfield Mayor Kenson Siver said. "We’re seeing a huge renewal."

Dig deeper:

Approximately 33,000 drivers use Greenfield every day.

Chauffeuring that many drivers a day can beat up a road, requiring continual investment to allow seamless travel between the two counties. Both public and private funding from sources like the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and all three cities nearby helped pay for the improvements.

It's part of a larger plan setting the stage for the blockbuster project at the former Northland Mall.

What will eventually be a mix of apartments, offices, and retail stores at the new Northland City Center, it's currently a large vacant lot featuring only the bones of what will one day be a giant complex.

"It’s a great story to tell. So those of you who are here today, let's tell our story. We should be very proud," said Frederick Zorn, Southfield city administrator.

The goal is for stores to start opening up as soon as next year.

Related article