Benvenuto Restaurant in Harrison Township seeks help after devastating fire

For 19 years, Benvenuto Restaurant was Brunilda Gaci's "everything," she said. She never worked anywhere else.

Gaci and her husband moved to Michigan from Albania, bought the building in Harrison Township, and turned it into a beloved family diner known for its hefty menu and great service.

"This is the American dream to us," Gaci said.

She washed dishes, learned English, waited tables, raised her family, and even built an extended family along with the popular restaurant.

However, it all came to a halt when everything they worked for went up in flames in the middle of the night on Thursday, Jan. 18.

No one was inside Benvenuto at the time of the fire, but the structure was severely damaged – causing the restaurant to temporarily close. The fire is still under investigation.

"We came here with that –with nothing– and we made our American dream," Gaci said. "To see it go down in ashes it's very, very, very hard."

The Harrison Township firefighters who rushed to put out the fire were also longtime customers at Benvenuto, as the department is located right across the street.

"All of the firefighters, thank god. Most of them are our best customers," Gaci said. "Like once a month they get together, and when I saw them… they came and hugged me."

Leah Rushing, a friend of Gaci's and a former employee, waited tables at the diner for 10 years.

"It's unlike anywhere I've ever worked," Rushing said. "The biggest takeaway from everyone is, 'what can we do to help and when are we going to be back?"

That's why Rushing has decided to create a GoFundMe campaign to help Benvenuto reopen.

"For me, even to think, if you cannot rebuild, to think somewhere else – I cannot think to go away. I cannot see myself somewhere else," Gaci said.

The restaurant was only insured for a third of what it will cost to rebuild.

"Maybe we can do this again. Maybe we can fight again and start all over and rebuild this for the community and for us to be around the same area too," Gaci added. "Just god help us and guide us in the right direction."

Given the tremendous show of support so far, there's a good chance they could succeed.

"All of you, thank you," Gaci said through tears. "Thank you from our hearts for all the support that you're giving us, it means a lot to us."

To donate to Benvenuto's GoFundMe, click here.