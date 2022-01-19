Betty White's impact on Metro Detroit, mother found dismembered, clerk murdered during liquor store robbery

Latima Warren's family remembers the Detroit mother of four as sweet.

Warren's dismembered body was found Tuesday in the home she shared with her boyfriend. He is now in custody and considered a suspect.

She was reported missing Dec. 28.

Gwen Parks, the mother of Warren's ex-boyfriend and grandmother of her eldest children, said something wasn't right when she stopped by the home near Tireman and Vaughan last month.

"He (Warren's boyfriend) told me he hadn’t seen 'Tima in four days, and you didn’t call anyone you didn’t say anything to anyone?" Parks said.

So Parks filed a missing person report, put up fliers, and called the police every day.

"I still want to let her know when it’s all said and done, I did not give up looking for her, I knew she was out there," she said.

When police searched Warren and her boyfriend's home this week, they found Warren's body in bags scattered throughout the house. A child was home at the time, investigators said.

"I don’t want to picture of her being cut up and mangled by the guy," Parks said. "The pain she had to be going through. This is not a human that would do something like this to a person."

Suspect murders liquor store clerk before stealing money

Behnam Rasho was working at Andy's Market in Detroit on Monday when a person walked in and attempted to buy liquor around 9:15 p.m.

When Rasho, 64, opened a door to leave the register area, that person shot and killed him. The suspect then pointed the gun at another person and demanded that they open the register.

The suspect grabbed two cash register drawers and fled on James Couzens headed toward Winthrop.

Rasho ran convenience stores all over Detroit, his family said. Before that, he was a contractor for the U.S. Army and worked overseas.

"He fought for this country and put his life on the line to support us to make sure we had a better life," his son, Jonathon Rasho said. "He was the best person. He would always go above and beyond for our family."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Betty White Challenge benefits Metro Detroit animal shelters

When actress Betty White died last month, a call was put out on social media to donate money to animal shelters in her honor.

Dubbed the Betty White Challenge, the goal was to flood shelters with donations on what would have been the actress and animal lover's 100th birthday.

Donors in Metro Detroit responded to that call by giving tens of thousands of dollars to shelters.

"This is an entire ream of paper and each and every piece of paper is a donation, and they range anywhere from $5 to $300," said Corinne Martin, the founder of the Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society.

Martin started the animal rescue 25 years ago, and she said she's never seen the type of support received Monday, especially not in a single day. The shelter also received boxes of donated supplies.

Man accused of renting guns used for crimes

Bryce Cato is accused of buying guns and renting them to people. According to the ATF, many of those weapons were then used during crimes.

The Pontiac man allegedly used credit cards to buy guns online or get them locally. He would then rent them out, and when they weren't returned, the rental fee would go up, ATF said.

"This isn’t the old Blockbuster. You can’t just rent a gun use it for a few days and put it in the bin after you are done with it," said ATF Special Agent in Charge Paul Vanderplow.

Cato would buy those weapons by using Social Security information he allegedly purchased online and used those numbers to steal money from unemployment in California.

Daily Forecast

Wednesday starts warmer, but the temperatures won't last for long.

US to provide free N95 masks next week

The Biden administration will give Americans free N95 masks starting next week.

These masks from the government's Strategic National Stockpile will be available at pharmacies and community health centers.

The White House said that "to ensure broad access for all Americans, there will be three masks available per person."

Details of the program weren't immediately available.