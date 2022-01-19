Expand / Collapse search

Ex-Detroit councilman Andre Spivey to be sentenced after bribery guilty plea

By Amber Ainsworth
Crime and Public Safety
Ex-Detroit councilman Spivey could face more than 3 years in prison for bribery

The former Detroit city councilman pleaded guilty to bribery in September - pocketing nearly $36,000 - receiving money on more than eight separate occasions over the course of five years in exchange for his vote.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Ex-Detroit councilman Andre Spivey will be sentenced Wednesday morning after pleading guilty to bribery.

Spivey resigned after his September guilty plea. He admitted to accepting more than $35,000 in bribes in exchange for towing contracts.

The U.S. Attorney said earlier this month that Spivey should be sentenced to three-plus years in prison.

"Instead of doing the job he was elected to do, Spivey made satisfying his own greed and sacrificing the best interests of the people of Detroit, his job," US Attorney Dawn Ison said in a sentencing memorandum. 

He'll learn his sentence at 9 a.m. Wednesday.