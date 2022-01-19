Ex-Detroit councilman Andre Spivey to be sentenced after bribery guilty plea

Ex-Detroit councilman Andre Spivey will be sentenced Wednesday morning after pleading guilty to bribery.

Spivey resigned after his September guilty plea. He admitted to accepting more than $35,000 in bribes in exchange for towing contracts.

More Coverage: Indictment claims Detroit Councilman Andre Spivey took $35K in bribes

The U.S. Attorney said earlier this month that Spivey should be sentenced to three-plus years in prison.

"Instead of doing the job he was elected to do, Spivey made satisfying his own greed and sacrificing the best interests of the people of Detroit, his job," US Attorney Dawn Ison said in a sentencing memorandum.

Advertisement

He'll learn his sentence at 9 a.m. Wednesday.