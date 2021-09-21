Beware of flooding -- Detroit pump station could experience power issues when it rains this week

article

The Great Lakes Water Authority requested help from external power suppliers due to a power-related issue at a pump station.

The issue was discovered at the Freud Pumping Station in Detroit. During heavy rainfall in June, the station experienced pump issues after it lost power.

Power monitors that were installed at the station in August alerted officials to the problem ahead of more heavy rain this week. The area is expected to get 2-4 inches of rain.

External power suppliers will help the GLWA identify what is causing a power fluctuation.

If you live in a low area that experiences flooding, the GLWA has advised that you remove valuables from your basement "out of an abundance of caution."

