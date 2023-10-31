Beware of using voice search to make calls -- Here's why

Scammers have figured out how to take advantage of people using voice search to make phone calls, leading to an alert from the BBB.

These scammers are creating fake customer service numbers that appear in search results. Then, when a person uses Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant to search for a number, this fake number will be called since it is at the top of the results.

The "representative" who answers the call may direct you to a website designed to steal your personal information or may try to charge a fee for assisting you, saying you can only pay by wire transfer or prepaid debit card.

"Smartphones and devices can provide time-saving convenience and assistance, but beware voice search apps are vulnerable to misdirection by scammers after your money," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "The Better Business Bureau has tips to help protect you from phone support scams and my office’s Consumer Protection Team stands ready to provide additional help to Michigan consumers."

If you have been a victim of a scam, report it to the BBB.

The Better Business Bureau advises consumers to: