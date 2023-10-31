Beware of using voice search to make calls -- Here's why
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Scammers have figured out how to take advantage of people using voice search to make phone calls, leading to an alert from the BBB.
These scammers are creating fake customer service numbers that appear in search results. Then, when a person uses Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant to search for a number, this fake number will be called since it is at the top of the results.
The "representative" who answers the call may direct you to a website designed to steal your personal information or may try to charge a fee for assisting you, saying you can only pay by wire transfer or prepaid debit card.
"Smartphones and devices can provide time-saving convenience and assistance, but beware voice search apps are vulnerable to misdirection by scammers after your money," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "The Better Business Bureau has tips to help protect you from phone support scams and my office’s Consumer Protection Team stands ready to provide additional help to Michigan consumers."
If you have been a victim of a scam, report it to the BBB.
The Better Business Bureau advises consumers to:
- Verify support phone numbers. Use the contact details on the business's website. Confirm the URL on your bill, receipt, or in your confirmation email instead of searching online or using your smartphone to find a number.
- Watch out for phony ads made by scammers. These ads may use fictitious customer support numbers and it could be more difficult to distinguish a fake listing from an actual one when using voice search to look up a number. Consult the official corporate website or correspondence for information.
- Go straight to the source. If you need to contact a company or business for tech support, customer service, or your account details, use their mobile app or go to their website. Reputable businesses will never request payment information from you over the phone for goods or services. Keep this in mind.
- Use your credit card for payments. Disputing a credit card payment is simpler. Using a pre-paid debit card or wire transfer for payment is similar to using cash and it’s virtually impossible to get your money back.