Beware of 'porch pirates' this Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is the day members live for. The yearly deal event means major savings on top merchandise, but it also means more packages could get stolen – as porch pirates love taking advantage of the event too.

"I’m on Amazon Prime pretty much every day. I’m a huge reader," shopper Andreana Batton said. "I’ve had multiple packages stolen off my porch."

Law enforcement officials across the country want consumers to protect themselves against the all too common crime of porch piracy.

"You have to be vigilant, especially on a day like Prime Day," said Southfield Police Deputy Chief Jeffrey Jagielsk. "If you’re not going to be home, find a trusted neighbor to pick up those packages for you. Utilize your ring camera, talk to the people when the package is there, keep an eye on it."

You can also purchase a box to store your packages after they’re delivered.

"They have lock boxes now you can buy for package delivery that you can put on your porch; affix to your porch," Jagielsk said.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is also offering tips.

"Try to put directions for the delivery driver – so maybe tell them to put it on back porch, not your front porch, or put it on my inside door," said Nakia Mills with the BBB of Detroit & Eastern Michigan. "You can get your package delivered to work if your employer is okay with that."

Law enforcement officials say there’s a number of reasons why people go after a package despite not knowing what’s inside.

"It’s greed," Jagielsk said. "They’re hoping for something good that they can now use for their own gain, or they can turn around and use it as a monetary gain and sell it."

Police want porch pirates to know they cannot hide forever.

"It’s just a matter of time," Jagielsk said. "If you commit the crime, we’re going to find you."