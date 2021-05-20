Beyond Van Gogh exhibit, conventions scheduled as events return to TCF Center in Detroit

After a year of being used as a field hospital and a mass vaccination site, events are returning to Detroit's TCF Center.

The center will host a number of events through 2021.

Some scheduled events include the Beyond Van Gogh interactive 360-degree walkthrough that begins June 25, CannaCon on June 25 and 26, the USA Weightlifting National Championships from June 25 through July 4, the Midwest Cannabis Business Conference on Sept. 22 and 23, Campus Party TechFest from Oct. 8-10, Automation Alley Integr8 on Oct. 19, and Forge Fair on Oct. 26-28.

"Our sales team is marshaling every available resource to escalate the return of events," said Karen Totaro, the general manager of the TCF Center. "A continual conversation with our customers allows us to adapt our event offering to meet their needs quickly and creates the confidence needed to book events."

TCF Center now has enhanced technology and hybrid event packages that let shows present to a live audience with produced staging elements, such as video, audio, LED, and lighting) to allow viewers to attend events remotely.

"This venue has one of the most robust tech services offerings in the business. But that won't stop us from developing new products and opportunities for clients," Totaro said. "For instance, we know our customers are looking for new sponsorship revenue streams, so we now offer sponsorships in the venue that include digital signage, hybrid event platforms, and WiFi networks."

The center has also expanded its outdoor space and is considering using the roof for larger events.

