Biden plans UAW strike visit • State drops pot from pre-employment test • Video shows suspects shoot at cops

Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are planning to visit with striking UAW members in Michigan this week.

The president will be here on Tuesday to speak in support of the union, though the specifics of his visit haven't been released.

Trump will meet with about 500 workers when he visits Drake Enterprises, an auto supplier in Clinton Township, on Wednesday. The former president said he is skipping the second GOP debate for it.

UAW President Shawn Fain has condemned Trump's visit.

"Every fiber of our union is being poured into fighting the billionaire class and an economy that enriches people like Donald Trump at the expense of workers," Fain said. "We can’t keep electing billionaires and millionaires that don’t have any understanding what it is like to live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to get by and expecting them to solve the problems of the working class."

Right now, about 13% of UAW's membership is picketing after the union called on 38 additional plants to join the three facilities that have been striking since Sept. 15.

Michigan dropping marijuana drug testing for some new hires

Some future state employees will soon be allowed to smoke marijuana as Michigan drops pot from many pre-employment drug screenings.

This change happens Oct. 1.

Exceptions include jobs requiring a commercial driver's license or those that operate heavy machinery, law enforcement, healthcare workers, jobs that work with prisoners, employees with unsupervised access to controlled substances, and jobs handling explosive materials.

Currently, prospective employees who test positive for marijuana are banned from state positions for three years. According to the outlined changes, about 350 people have tested positive for marijuana on the pre-employment test since December 2018, when recreational marijuana was legalized in the state.

Video shows Monroe homicide suspects shoot

Police shared new video this weekend that shows murder suspects shooting at authorities during a chase in Ohio.

The suspects first robbed the clerk of Highlander Market at gunpoint on Sept. 2 before going outside and carjacking two men. The suspects shot both men at close range, killing one of them, before fleeing in the victim's vehicle, police said.

The suspects were arrested hours later on I-75 in Ohio after a high-speed chase and a shootout with police.

The vehicle was located at a rest area near Bowling Green. As troopers and deputies approached the vehicle, the suspects fled the scene traveling southbound on Interstate 75, police said.

The suspects shot at the pursuing officers multiple times during the pursuit, and troopers returned fire.

Drunk driver stopped doing 106 mph on I-696

Police said an intoxicated driver had open booze in the vehicle when they stopped him for going 106 mph on I-696 in Royal Oak on Saturday night.

Once he was arrested the suspect refused a blood draw, police said. After troopers secured a search warrant, the suspect continued to actively resist medical personnel as they tried to conduct the blood draw.

He also resisted troopers as they tried to help the medical personnel execute the search warrant, said state police in a release. After numerous attempts, the blood draw was taken. The suspect then refused to be fingerprinted.

Suspect speeds away with MSP trooper hanging out of car

A suspect fled a traffic stop Sunday with a Michigan State Police trooper hanging out of his car.

During the traffic stop around 9 a.m. in Summit Township, police say there was an altercation between the suspect and trooper. The suspect was able to get into his vehicle and speed away while the trooper tried to take him into custody.

Police said the trooper was hanging out of the passenger window for about ½ of a mile before falling. The trooper suffered minor injuries.

The trooper's body camera fell off during the incident and was missing. However, it has since been recovered.

The rain returns to start the week, though we won't see substantial rainfall on Monday.

Writers Guild and Hollywood studios reach tentative agreement to end strike

Union leaders and Hollywood studios reached a tentative agreement Sunday to end a historic screenwriters strike after nearly five months, though no deal is yet in the works for striking actors.

The Writers Guild of America announced the deal in a joint statement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group that represents studios, streaming services and production companies in negotiations.

"WGA has reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP," the guild said in an email to members. "This was made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who joined us on the picket lines for over 146 days."

