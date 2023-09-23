Hit-and-run driver ditches truck, leaves in another vehicle after killing man on Southfield Freeway

A man responding to a crash his girlfriend was involved in on the Southfield Freeway is dead after another driver hit him and fled Saturday morning in Detroit.

Michigan State Police said the man's girlfriend was in a Jeep when she was involved in a crash with a Chevrolet Malibu on the southbound side of the freeway near I-96 around 6:10 a.m. Troopers believe the woman was impaired.

When the man got to the scene, he parked his Dodge Charger behind the crash in the right lane and began walking in the road to get to the crash. That's when he was hit by a red single-cab pickup truck.

Read Next: Speeding driver dead after crashing into both left, right freeway barrier on I-96

Police said the driver of the pickup left the truck at the scene and was picked up by another driver on the service drive. The Malibu driver was able to go home after the crash.

Investigators are still looking for the woman who was driving the pickup truck, and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

"We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to call us or Crime Stoppers," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "We are also reminding drivers to not drive impaired and if you are involved in a traffic crash to stay in your vehicle. It is not safe to walk on the freeway."

Watch FOX 2 News Live