Birmingham residents demand tighter regulations on rental homes after shooting

The Brief Several Birmingham residents spoke up wanting tighter regulations on short-term rental homes in the city after a shooting at a house on East Lincoln Street. Three suspects are in custody and were told none of them are from Birmingham.



Birmingham residents packed a City Commission meeting Monday night demanding a firm crackdown on short-term rental homes like Airbnbs after a shootout took place over the weekend.

Big picture view:

Several Birmingham residents spoke up wanting tighter regulations on short-term rental homes in the city after a shooting at a house on East Lincoln Street near South Adams Road.

Birmingham’s police chief updated city officials on the incident and said there were at least four shooters involved with 35 shell casings recovered, and two houses damaged by the gunfire.

Three suspects are in custody and were told none of them are from Birmingham.

"I’d like to see that any short-term rental. The minimum is 30 days, okay? Not one night or two or three, but I would like to see a minimum of a month rental," said Birmingham City Commissioner Brad Host. "I don’t know what my fellow commissioners (want to do) but we need to expedite this problem or extricate this problem from our neighborhoods."

Dig deeper:

City officials say this rental home where the shooting happened was in fact licensed and had up-to-date paperwork, but the commissioner you just heard from says all rentals in question should have a minimum 30-day stay requirement, not just one night or a few nights at a time.