Blake's Hard Cider brings back Black Phillip, Flannel Mouth, other favorites for 10th anniversary

Blake's Hard Cider announced the return of four retired ciders and a new release to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Black Phillip, Flannel Mouth, Grizzly Pear, and Rosé are back in a 12-can "Throwback Pack."

These ciders are some of Blake's fans' favorites, especially Black Phillip, a cranberry and blood orange cider with a horned goat's head adorning the can.

"I know we’ve got some devoted Black Phillip fans who are going to be very excited by the news of his return in our new Throwback Pack," said Andrew Blake, the president and founder of Blake's Hard Cider. "Just like the villain in any good horror movie, we keep trying to lock Black Phillip away, and he keeps finding a way to come back."

Blake's new release is American Berry, an 8% ABV apples and blueberries cider that the hard cidery describes as sweet, tart, and dry.

"American Berry is a celebration of iconic American farm-fresh flavors, delivered with an unmistakable Imperial-style kick," Blake said. "We’ve heard how much our customers enjoy our American Apple, which was our first 8% ABV hard cider, so we’ve created American Berry as another option for a bold hard cider that’s still an easy sipper."

Both the Throwback Pack and American Berry are available now. Also, keep an eye out for fall ciders making their seasonal return soon – Caramel Apple, Apple Lantern, and Mule de Pomme.