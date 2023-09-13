Oberon Eclipse: Bell's announces fall and winter version of popular beer

article

Oberon Day is a holiday of sorts in Michigan as beer drinkers celebrate the return of the summer favorite.

Though Oberon is only available in the warmer months, Bell's Brewery announced one you can sip when the temps fall – Oberon Eclipse.

This new brew is a colder weather take on the citrusy classic. Like the original, Oberon is also a citrus wheat ale. It includes notes of orange and coriander, Bell's said, and clocks in at a slightly higher ABV than the original – 6.3% compared to 5.8%.

According to Bell's, there's been a demand for a year-round Oberon, and Oberon Eclipse bridges that gap.

"There’s nothing Bell’s fans anticipate more than Oberon season, which is traditionally from March to September. But as Midwesterners, we know the fun doesn’t have to end just because it isn’t 70 and sunny. Oberon Eclipse is our way of embracing those longer nights and colder temperatures," said Scott Powell, the director of marketing at Bell's.

Oberon Eclipse will be available from October through March, both in packs of only the beer and in Bell's latest seasonal variety pack, which also includes Two Hearted IPA, Big Hearted, and Best Brown.

The brewery is also planning a release party Nov. 4 at its Eccentric Café in Kalamazoo. More details will be released soon.

