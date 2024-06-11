Blake's hosting new Strawberry Festival this summer

Embrace the taste of summer at Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill's newest festival.

On June 22, Blake's is hosting Strawberry Festival at its Armada farm. The free fest features U-pick strawberries, live music, dancing, and fireworks.

Plus, enjoy strawberry cocktails and mocktails, a limited-edition strawberry wine, and other fruity treats.

Strawberry Festival will be held from 8 a.m, until 10 p.m. at 17985 Armada Center Rd. in Armada.

Before Strawberry Fest, you can also enjoy a day dedicated to the fruit this weekend at Blake's Big Apple in Armada. The Strawberry Social on June 15 and 16 will include U-pick strawberries and live music, plus strawberry slushies, pies, and hard cider.

Tickets for the Strawberry Social are $15.95 and include admission to Funland, pony rides and face painting, a wagon ride, and a strawberry shortcake.

Get tickets here.