Blake's hosting new Strawberry Festival this summer

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  June 11, 2024 12:15pm EDT
ARMADA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Embrace the taste of summer at Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill's newest festival.

On June 22, Blake's is hosting Strawberry Festival at its Armada farm. The free fest features U-pick strawberries, live music, dancing, and fireworks.

Plus, enjoy strawberry cocktails and mocktails, a limited-edition strawberry wine, and other fruity treats. 

Strawberry Festival will be held from 8 a.m, until 10 p.m. at 17985 Armada Center Rd. in Armada.

Before Strawberry Fest, you can also enjoy a day dedicated to the fruit this weekend at Blake's Big Apple in Armada. The Strawberry Social on June 15 and 16 will include U-pick strawberries and live music, plus strawberry slushies, pies, and hard cider.

Tickets for the Strawberry Social are $15.95 and include admission to Funland, pony rides and face painting, a wagon ride, and a strawberry shortcake.

Get tickets here.

