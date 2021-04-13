Blaze tears through 3 Detroit homes, 80-year-old woman unaccounted for

Three homes on Detroit's east side caught fire in one of the larger blazes the city has seen in recent years early Tuesday morning.

While the middle home is vacant, the other two are both occupied.

Fire crews are currently searching for one elderly person who is unaccounted for.

The Detroit Fire Department initially responded to the 6600 block of Burns around 3:30 a.m. after getting reports that three homes had caught fire.

All next to each other, the second home caught fire first, however, it's not clear what first ignited flames.

After that, the fire spread to two adjacent homes, both inhabited by residents.

So far, emergency responders have been unable to locate an 80-year-old woman who lived in one of the homes, leading the family to fear the worst. One family friend said he'd miss all the support she offered to everyone.

"(I'll miss) the good cooking she do. The jokes she make. The laughter, the response, just getting the chance to spend time and talk with her and stuff," said Harold Graham.

It does not appear that anyone else was injured. An update from the Detroit Fire Department will arrive shortly.