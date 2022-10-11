Blink-182 announces 2023 tour with Tom DeLonge, stops in Detroit in May

article

The music that raised millennials is back. Blink-182 is reuniting with all three members - Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker reuniting for the first time in nearly a decade and bringing a tour across the world, including a stop in Detroit.

The 1990s/early 2000s band announced a world tour starting in March 2023. Included in the around-the-world trip is a stop at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

"We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song ‘Edging’ out Friday," Blink-182 wrote in a social media post.

Blink 182 will kick off their global tour in March 2023 in Tijuana, Mexico, touring through South America before heading to North America in May for dozens of shows across the U.S. and Canada over the summer.

The show will be at 7:30 p.m. at LCA and tickets start at $49.50. They don't go on sale until Monday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.

To get tickets, head to 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, blink182.com and Ticketmaster.com.

But it's not just a tour. Anyone who knows anything about music know that if there's a tour, there's new music. Blink's new song "Edging" will be released on Friday, October 14. It's the first release on an album that will be released next year.

Blink was founded in 1992 by Hoppus but Barker wasn't added in until 1998 when Scott Raynor left the band. The next year, Enema of the State was release. That album included hits "What’s My Age Again?" and "All the Small Things."

But it was the 2001 album Take Off Your Pants and Jacket that took Blink-182 to the next level, which hit number 1.

The next year, DeLonge and Barker worked on a side project and the band released another album, this one self-titled, in 2003. In 2005, the band announced an indefinite hiatus.

In the years that followed, the three members went three different ways with Barker getting the brightest spotlight. In 2008, however, he was involved in a plane crash that ultimately led to the band reforming and going on a reunion tour in 2009.

In 2011, the album Neighborhoods was released and the band toured for a couple of years until DeLonge left in 2015.

In recent years, DeLonge notably spent a lot of time researching UFOs and extraterrestrials and founded the company To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences. He was also the executive producer behind the History Channel series, "Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation."

In 2020, the Pentagon declassified UFO videos that had been previously shared by DeLonge’s company and the New York Times.

Barker, meanwhile, has released solo music and collaborated with several artists, including Machine Gun Kelly, Asher Roth, and Post Malone. His marriage earlier this year to Kourtney Kardashian has also made him more of a pop culture figure in recent months.

Now, in 2022, the three you remember from your high school days - which may invoke some memories of your locker, maybe your first car, or your high school friends - are back together. And coming to Detroit. Check out the full list of stops for the year-long tour here.