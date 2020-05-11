Blue Angels to pay tribute to Michigan healthcare workers on Tuesday

article

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels will honor Michigan medical workers with a special flyover on Tuesday, two weeks after the show was first set and postponed.

The series of flyovers, dubbed Operation America Strong, was announced April 27 and is taking place in the skies of the nation's regions hit the hardest by the coronavirus.

The show was originally set for Tuesday, April 28 but the show was postponed due to weather.

On Sunday, the Blue Angels tweeted that they would perform flyovers for Detroit, Chicago, and Indianapolis on Tuesday.

The exact flight path of the flyovers has not been released, as of 10 a.m. The Blue Angels have been sending out the schedule the flight paths the day before the flyovers.

When the flyover plan is released, we'll update this story with the information.

The Air Force Thunderbirds had been flying with the Blue Angels in previous flyovers but on May 4, it said there were no additional joint flyovers planned.

"What we're doing is we're paying tribute to our front line health care workers confronting COVID," said President Donald Trump during a coronavirus briefing. "And it's really a signal to all Americans to remain vigilant during the outbreak. This is a tribute to them, to our warriors. Because they are equal warriors to those incredible pilots and all of the fighters that we have for the more traditional fights that we win and we win."