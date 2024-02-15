Board game night, whiskey fest, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
This weekend has fun for the whole family – from board games to bouncy houses for the kids to whiskey and hard cider for the adults.
Here's what's going on:
Board Game Night
- Friday, Feb. 16 from 5-9 p.m.
- Robert C. Valade Park in Detroit
Bring your board games or pick from one to borrow and get to playing inside a heated tent at this park along the Detroit River.
Registration is encouraged for this free event. Register here.
Royal Oak Whiskey Fest
- Saturday, Feb. 17 from 6-10 p.m.
- Royal Oak Farmers Market
Sample whiskey and enjoy live music at this fest.
Both general admission and VIP tickets include entry, samples, a commemorative glass, and a keepsake photo. Get tickets here.
Blake's Chili Cook-Off
- Saturday, Feb. 17 from 1-4 p.m.
- Blake's Hard Cider Co. in Armada
Enjoy unlimited chili and drink Blake's Hard Cider at the 8th annual chili cook-off.
Tickets include chili, a commemorative pint glass, and a pint of hard cider or beer.
Tickets are $23 in advance and $28 at the door. Children two and younger are free. Get tickets here.
Super Bounce Day
- Sunday, Feb. 18 from 10-11 a.m.
- The Hawk in Farmington Hills
Kids can play on a big bouncer, an inflatable obstacle course, and a giant bouncy slide during this event at The Hawk gym in Farmitngon Hills. Super Bounce Days happen once a month.
Tickets are $5. Get tickets here.
Visit a state park
- Saturday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 18
- Around Michigan
Twice a year, Michigan holds a Free Fishing Weekend, allowing both residents and people from out-of-state to fish without a license.
During the free fishing weekend, access to state parks and boating access sites is also free. A Recreation Passport, which is $14 for an annual vehicle pass, is needed to enter these areas normally.