Boar's Head has recalled more than 7 million pounds of deli products after liverwurst was found to be contaminated by listeria. Nine people have died nationwide, while at least 57 people have been sickened. The recalled products were sold in more than 200 stores across Michigan.



More than 200 Michigan stores sold deli meat linked to the Boar's Head recall, including numerous Kroger stores and local markets.

View the full store list below.

Nine people have died nationwide as a result of a listeria outbreak connected to Boar's Head meat.

In addition to the deaths, at least 57 people have been sickened and hospitalized in the outbreak. Illnesses were reported starting in late May and continued into August, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The recall started on July 25 when liverwurst was recalled due to potential listeria contamination, along with nine other products made on the same line the same day as the liverwurst. When listeria contamination was recalled a few days later, the company recalled all products made at the same facility.

It is the largest listeria outbreak in the U.S. since 2011, and Boar’s Head has recalled more than 7 million pounds of deli products.

See the full recall list here.

The nationwide recall list, which was updated on Sept. 4, includes 850 pages of stores, restaurants, and more.

Michigan stores where the now-recalled products were sold include nearly four dozen Kroger locations, several Family Fare stores, and more. The recall also includes other locations that serve Boar's Head meat, including several breweries and Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital in Ypsilanti.

All the recalled deli meats have been removed from stores and are no longer available. Production at the Jarratt, Va. Boar's Head facility has also been paused.

See the full list of Michigan locations (Can't see it below? Click here.):