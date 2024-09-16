'Bodies over my car': 2 dead after crash at Detroit liquor store

Two people are dead after a violent crash that ended with a vehicle slammed into Prince Liquor on Detroit's east side late Sunday.

Though exactly what happened isn't clear yet, multiple vehicles were hit at Prince Liquor on Gratiot near Harper before a vehicle drove into the building just before midnight.

"I just want to say that I'm thankful I'm alive," Jasmine Martin said. "I was sitting in the car, and it happened so fast… the car came speeding and flew over my car, hit my car, and all I saw was bodies over my car."

Martin was on her way home from work when she stopped at the store and found herself in the middle of the deadly crash.

"I was not expecting something like this," she said.

The medical examiner confirmed two people were killed. It isn't clear if those killed were in the vehicle or were bystanders. Other injuries are unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.