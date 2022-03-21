Expand / Collapse search

Body cam footage shows moment man opens fire on Kalamazoo police; suspect killed by officers

By Amber Ainsworth
Crime and Public Safety
Body cam footage shows the moments a man started shooting at Kalamazoo police officers, who returned fire and killed him.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - Body cam footage shows what happened after a man started shooting at Kalamazoo police officers over the weekend.

Police said they were responding to reports that 33-year-old Nicholas Conklin was driving a stolen pickup truck. However, after officers knocked on his door at a home in the 1000 block of South Westnedge Avenue, he started shooting, police said. Gunshots can be heard in body cam footage.

After officers retreated down a staircase, Conklin opened the door. Police said he was holding a gun, so officers returned fire, killing Conklin.

The officer who shot Conklin is on administrative leave. No other injuries were reported.