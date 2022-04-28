Body found along shore of Oakland County lake ID'd as missing man

article

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the body of a man who washed ashore at an Oakland County lake has been identified as a missing 34-year-old man.

Joshua Pooley, 34, was identified on Thursday as the man who was found in the water of Lower Straits Lake.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on Edgewood Park Drive on Wednesday after the man's body washed ashore in Commerce Township.

Pooley has been missing since early April after his sister, Jenna, said he was last seen at a West Bloomfield 7-Eleven in the early morning of April 4.

"Was it depression, is someone after him ..." Jenna said. "I just want to know he’s safe if he’s out there, I just want to know he's alive, that he's okay."

Jenna says Joshua vanished on the first anniversary of their brother Derrick’s death. Derrick died two days before he would have celebrated his birthday on April 6th.

The family planned to honor him this year on what would have been his 33rd birthday. But some cryptic texts from Joshua has left Jenna wondering.

"It’s almost like he knew, 'I’m not going to be there,' so it was like planned," she said. "He left things in different places, he left something at my mom's, he left a receipt at my dad's, he told me exactly where he was, he left two cigarette butts at our brother's grave."

According to the sheriff's office, there are no signs of foul play and toxicology results are still pending.