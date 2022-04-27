Deputies: Body found along shore of Oakland County lake matches description of missing Waterford Township man
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A body found Wednesday morning along the shore of a Commerce Township lake may be a missing Waterford Township man, authorities said.
Oakland County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on Edgewood Park Drive and found a body in the water of Lower Straits Lake.
The body has not been identified, but it matches the description of a missing 34-year-old man. An autopsy will be conducted Thursday, and the body will be ID'd.
