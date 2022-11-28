Body found in trunk of suspect car after driver got in shoot-out with Dearborn police
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A wild scene that unfolded in east Dearborn Sunday afternoon remains under investigation after a dead body was found in the trunk of a car that fled police during an attempted traffic stop.
The suspect driver died after exchanging gunfire with Dearborn police, authorities said.
A traffic stop was first initiated by Dearborn police near the border with Detroit at Tireman and Wyoming after officers spotted a Dodge Charger involved in an endangered missing person investigation out of Murfreesboro, Tenn.
But when police tried pulling over the Charger, the driver fled before crashing into a red-brick home.
The Dodge Charger was connected to an endangered missing person investigation, police said.
As police approached, the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire. Police said the suspect, a 36-year-old woman, was fatally shot.
One neighbor who lives next door to the home where the car struck said they were startled after hearing a "huge crash."
"And then I go look out the front door outside and this car had gone into this house right where I live, the window is completely broken," said Rehab Jadallah.
A 34-year-old woman who injured from the incident was also taken to the hospital.
While officers investigated the scene, they found a dead body in the trunk of the suspect vehicle. Police said the victim was a 31-year-old woman, and it did not appear she died in the crash.
A 9mm pistol was also found in the vehicle.
Police said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.