Body found in trunk of suspect car after driver got in shoot-out with Dearborn police

A wild scene that unfolded in east Dearborn Sunday afternoon remains under investigation after a dead body was found in the trunk of a car that fled police during an attempted traffic stop.

The suspect driver died after exchanging gunfire with Dearborn police, authorities said.

A traffic stop was first initiated by Dearborn police near the border with Detroit at Tireman and Wyoming after officers spotted a Dodge Charger involved in an endangered missing person investigation out of Murfreesboro, Tenn.

But when police tried pulling over the Charger, the driver fled before crashing into a red-brick home.

The Dodge Charger was connected to an endangered missing person investigation, police said.

As police approached, the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire. Police said the suspect, a 36-year-old woman, was fatally shot.

One neighbor who lives next door to the home where the car struck said they were startled after hearing a "huge crash."

"And then I go look out the front door outside and this car had gone into this house right where I live, the window is completely broken," said Rehab Jadallah.

A 34-year-old woman who injured from the incident was also taken to the hospital.

Only one other person was injured during the scene. They were taken to a hospital.

While officers investigated the scene, they found a dead body in the trunk of the suspect vehicle. Police said the victim was a 31-year-old woman, and it did not appear she died in the crash.

A 9mm pistol was also found in the vehicle.

Police said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.