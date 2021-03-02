Body found on Detroit's east side on Drexel Street sparking investigation
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A police investigation is underway after a body was found on Detroit's east side on Drexel Street Tuesday night.
The focus is on the 5500 block of Drexel where the body was discovered inside a garage there. DPD is saying that the homicide division is handling the scene.
Police have not identified the person or released details on how the person died.
