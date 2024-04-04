Bomb threats made against 6 Planet Fitness gyms in Wayne County

Police confirmed receiving an email threatening six Palent Fitness gyms in Wayne County.

The threats targeted two gyms located in Detroit.

In Taylor, Livonia, Southgate, and Wayne – one Planet Fitness was threatened in each city.

On Thursday, several police departments said they are investigating the threats. Some departments said they received the email on March 25.

There has been a recent uproar regarding Planet Fitness' transgender locker room policy, leading to threats being made against several locations across the United States.

According to Planet Fitness' non-discrimination policy, all members "have access to restroom and locker room facilities that correspond to their self-reported gender identity to the extent permitted by applicable law."

However, Planet Fitness has not released a public statement regarding the bomb threats.

"We're not going to stand idly by as you allow our children to be preyed upon," the email received by police in Wayne County also stated.