Bond revoked for man accused of raping 10 year-old Detroit girl

A judge revoked the bond Friday of a man on the Most Wanted list for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 10-year-old Detroit. Considered a flight risk, he'd had previously escaped two times -- while out on bond.

Corey Gaston was arrested Oct. 3 in Mexico and charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl back in 2007. Gaston was on the U.S. Marshals Most Wanted list.

During a bond hearing on Thursday, the prosecution, represented by Special Victim's Unit Chief Robert Spada, argued that Gaston is a serious flight risk. They revealed that he had twice absconded on bond.

Despite the prosecution's argument that he was a fugitive from justice for 11 years, Circuit Court Judge Prentis Edwards gave Gaston a $250,000 cash bond and a GPS tether.

"We are very pleased that today Judge Edwards has reconsidered his ruling and has now revoked the bond and remanded the defendant to jail," said Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller.

Police say on June 27. 2007, Gaston broke into the bedroom window of a little girl, allegedly put her over his shoulder and took her to a nearby alley, where he raped her on the ground. He sent the girl home and threatened to hurt her if she screamed.

The investigation that led to Gaston's arrest spanned the continent, stretching from Michigan and southeast states like Alabama and Georgia before reaching into Mexico, where Gaston was picked up in Guadalajara.

Gaston's arrest isn't the first of this case, however. In 2007, he fled to Georgia where he was first arrested. But after being expedited back to Detroit, he was let out on bond. That's when he took off, and the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team had been looking for him ever since.

When he was arrested, officials say Gaston gave them a fake name and alias, which they would not release, and is not admitting to any crimes. He told officers he'd been living in Mexico for three weeks but they have not been able to confirm that information.