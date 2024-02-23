Boopac Shakur murder: Teen charged in slaying of Pontiac vigilante

A 17-year-old boy was charged this week with murdering Pontiac vigilante "Boopac Shakur" last September.

The suspect, who was 16 at the time, is accused of shooting 40-year-old Robert Wayne Lee II on Sept. 29, 2023. The teen is now charged with carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm. Authorities said the suspect has been in jail since Lee's murder on unrelated charges stemming from a shooting outside a store at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Perry Street.

Related article

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, the suspect and a friend, who was 18, were sitting at a table at Universal Coney Island on Perry Street around 10:30 p.m. Surveillance video showed Lee walking up to the suspect's friend. They exchanged words before a physical altercation that resulted in the suspect pulling out a gun and shooting Lee multiple times.

Lee was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"This is a tragic incident," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "A physical altercation turned deadly almost instantly because this individual chose to illegally carry a concealed, deadly weapon, and then to use it. The vast majority of gun violence deaths, including this one, are preventable."

Authorities said there is no evidence to suggest the confrontation was part of a sting operation; Lee was known to confront alleged sexual predators during stings he would arrange and record.