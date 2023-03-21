Boyfriend charged after woman found dead in Ypsilanti Township apartment

article

The boyfriend of a woman found dead in her Ypsilanti Township apartment last week is accused of killing her.

Charles Richard Gamez, 41, is charged with open murder in connection with the death of 48-year-old Alyson Doulos, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said.

Doulos was found dead March 13 at Schooner Cove Apartments. A family member called police because they hadn't heard from her in a while and Doulos, who was a teacher at Jackson High School, stopped going to work.

After her body was found, authorities said there were suspicious circumstances, but there wasn't a danger to the public.

Gamez was arraigned Sunday on the murder charge and unlawfully driving away a vehicle. According to court records, the crimes happened March 11.