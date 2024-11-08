Brawl at Pistons-Lakers game in Detroit leads to one arrest

It is a sight no one expects to see when going to a Pistons game at Little Caesars Arena (LCA), a brawl between possible business owners.

The cell phone video picks up mid-fight as one man holds down another in a restaurant area of LCA, but that man was not going down easily, as he was trying to get free while kicking and ripping the shirt off another attacker.

Suddenly, another person charges on screen and shoves the man who was not wearing a shirt. The melee continued until security came to break it up. It is all while you hear some of the action from Monday’s Pistons game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sources tell FOX 2 one of the people involved is the CEO of Puff Cannabis.

FOX 2 reporter Brandon Hudson showed the video to people in downtown Detroit.

"When you see this happen in a public area like this, what goes through your mind?" Hudson asked.

"Aw man. They bad. It’s bad. Bad," one man said.

"It seems kinda silly to do that. Over business?" another said. "Doesn’t really make sense to me."

Detroit police confirm officers arrested one person. The case was handed over to the Wayne County Prosecutors Office, but a spokesperson said there wasn’t enough evidence to file charges.

FOX 2 reached out to Puff Cannabis for comment, and are waiting for a response.