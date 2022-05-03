'Brazenness' of marijuana vending machine bolted to home 'shocking': ATF agent

You don't get chips or a candy bar out of a certain vending machine bolted to the outside of a Detroit home on the city's west side.

"I used it probably like four or five times," said an anonymous customer.

The customer who took a viral Instagram video of how the marijuana vending machine works, explained the operation.

"He was selling like, souvenirs," she said. "It's an excellent service, I think it just got out of hand."

The term "souvenirs" is code – obviously - as the machine took credit cards and even Apple Pay.

"It’s just things you can’t do," said Paul Vanderplow, ATF special agent in charge.

The feds, including the ATF have seen it all, but, a marijuana vending machine bolted to the side of the home on Detroit’s west side, that’s a new one.

"I have to say the brazenness of it was shocking," Vanderplow said.

The alleged owner of the machine, Marcellus Cornwell was raking it in - with estimates of making $2,000 a day. He was allegedly operating his business for four years.

"Entrepreneurial at its best, unfortunately, both things were illegal," Vanderplow said.

The "both" – the ATF is referring to, is that Cornwell is being investigated for selling guns out of a house off Mettetal Street, possibly to minors.

Eighteen firearms seized from his house – including a sawed-off shotgun.

"As far as where these firearms came from and what crimes they would have been a part of we are still looking into that," Vanderplow said.

Business being too good was Cornwell’s downfall.

"You do this stuff in a neighborhood, people are going to notice and they’re going to get mad - they’re going to do something about it," Vanderplow added.

Cornwell has a new felony charge, on top of six other prior felony convictions.

