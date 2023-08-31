Break-in suspect arrested after assault at Ann Arbor park

A suspect accused of breaking into an Ann Arbor home Tuesday is in custody after assaulting a victim at an Ann Arbor park early Thursday.

Police were called to Wheeler Park around 12:40 a.m. While investigating the assault, which left the victim with minor injuries, they learned the suspect matched the description of a suspect from a break-in on N. State Street.

During the break-in, a woman confronted the suspect around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. When confronted, he fled through the front door with an iPhone, a Bluetooth speaker, and cash. She was able to provide a description to police.

The 58-year-old Ann Arbor man is now in custody awaiting charges.

Police are still investigating whether he is also connected to other break-ins this week. Six break-ins were reported in a 48-hour span, and a seventh was reported Wednesday night. The suspect in the seventh break-in matched the description given to police by the victim in the N. State Street break-in.

The suspect has been targeting rentals where University of Michigan students live. Police say he would cut the screens of unlocked windows to get inside the homes.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact police at 734-794-6920 or the AAPD tip line by calling 734-794-6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.