Brownstown school's 'Clorox Toss' collects cleaning supplies for Detroit police

As police across the country work to do their jobs during this COVID-19 crisis, Hunter Elementary in Brownstown decided they wanted to do their part and decided to give Detroit police some help.

It's called the Clorox toss.

"We were quickly brought an opportunity from our Supt Mary Conway to help provide sanitary supplies for the Detroit Police Department," said Jenna Mullins, Hunter Elementary principal.

When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shut down schools across the state in the fight against COVID-19 many classrooms at Hunter Elementary had cleaning supplies that were not being used.

"I went to the classrooms to pick up supplies," she said.

And there were lots of supplies

"We collected Clorox wipes, sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer," she said.

Staff members also recorded a video showcasing themselves tossing the wipes and each teacher recorded herself.

The supplies landed at Detroit police on March 31.

"I was quite impressed at the generous donation that these men and women from Hunter Elementary did for us, I just couldn't believe it," said Cmdr. Darrell Patterson. "It really helps, so what we did was, we distributed all the items donated to us for each platoon."

School officials say this act of kindness won't be their last.

"Teachers by nature, are helpers," Mullins said. "And the Hunter staff is extraordinary at doing this it is a way to help others when we can't be with our students."

