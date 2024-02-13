Expand / Collapse search

Buddy's Pizza opening new location in Canton

By Amber Ainsworth
(Photo: Buddys Pizza)

CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Buddy's Pizza is expanding to Canton with the opening of its 23rd location later this month.

A grand opening of the Detroit-style pizza restaurant at 42911 Ford Rd. is planned for Feb. 26. The spot will be a carryout only eatery; Buddy's has six carryout only locations around Michigan, along with 16 full-service restaurants. 

Each day of the grand opening week, five Canton customers will win free Buddy’s Pizza for a year. These winners will be selected randomly.

Also, 100% of proceeds from the first day will be donated to the Plymouth-Canton Educational Foundation, an organization that provides funding for teachers, students, and programs not covered by the school district's budget. 

