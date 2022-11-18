Expand / Collapse search

Campus Martius curfew for minors begins at 8 p.m. Friday for Detroit Tree Lighting

By Amber Ainsworth
FOX 2 Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police will be enforcing a curfew at the Tree Lighting at Campus Martius on Friday night.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and runs until midnight. 

Beginning at 8 p.m., all people 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or adult who is older than 21 to attend the event. There are exceptions for minors traveling to and from work, school, church, or other organized activities. 

A minor who is caught at Campus Martius after curfew will be taken to Detroit Police Department Downtown Services at 20 Atwater, where a parent or guardian will need to pick them up. The parent or guardian may receive a parental responsibility violation ticket if their child is caught. 

The 19th annual Detroit Tree Lighting is Friday. Catch all the fun from 5 p.m. until Midnight at Campus Martius Park.