2022 Detroit Tree Lighting: What to know before you head to Campus Martius on Friday

Detroit's Christmas tree in Campus Martius will be lit for the season Friday.

Santa will count down the moments until the thousands of lights on the Norway spruce are lit.

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 16: General view of the City of Detroit's Christmas Tree Lighting at Campus Martius Park on November 16, 2012 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Paul Warner/Getty Images)

When is the Detroit Tree Lighting?

The event is from 5 p.m. until midnight on Friday, Nov. 18. The 65-foot tree will be lit around 7:05 p.m.

What is there to do at the Detroit Tree Lighting?

There will be carriage rides for $10 per person or $40 for private rides. The Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge will also be open.

Who is performing at the event?

Darren Cross – Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor, singer-songwriter best known for his role in the TV musical series "Glee." The University of Michigan alumni recently starred on Broadway in the play "American Buffalo" and his 2021 holiday album – "A Very Darren Crissmas" – is up for multiple Grammy considerations

Mariah Bell – Represented the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympics and is a 2022 U.S. national champion, 2020 U.S. national silver medalist and two-time U.S. national bronze medalist (2017, 2019)

Team USA Senior Dance Team Eva Pate and Logan Bye – Recently brought home their second straight Challenger Series medal and earned silver at the 2022 U.S International Figure Skating Classic

The Redhouse Band led by Darell "Red" Campbell Jr. – Musician, songwriter, producer and teacher who is enjoying his seventh season working with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra Civic Youth Ensembles. The Redhouse Band will also provide musical accompaniment for Tree Lighting’s guest vocalists.

Julianne Ankley – Singer-songwriter who hails from southeast Michigan and has 15 Detroit Music Awards, including the 2022 award for Outstanding Country Artist/Group and "Special Honoree" for the 2022 Outstanding Country Vocalist

Brazeal Dennard Choral – A group of highly trained singers dedicated to developing choral art to its highest professional level

The Spartan Discords – The oldest all-male a cappella group at Michigan State University

Detroit Opera Youth Chorus – A children’s ensemble for metro Detroit youth interested in vocal musical theatrical art

10 local skate clubs and groups

What is there to eat?

In addition to the restaurants in the area, check out offerings from these food trucks:

Authentic Jamaica, Big Bo’s Grill, B.L. Ellis, Buffy’s Mexi-Casin Cuisine, Chick A Dee, Cousins Maine Lobster, Detroit House of Mac, Detroit’s Original Seafood Truck, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, Smoke Ring, Sonny’s Hamburgers and Stove Woodfire Pizza.

Where is parking for the Detroit Tree Lighting?

Parking for many lots around the event can be booked online now.

Click here to find parking.

Light Up Beacon Park

While you're downtown, head to Beacon Park from 5-11:30 p.m. for another holiday event featuring live entertainment. You can also watch a livestream of the Campus Martius tree lighting from Beacon Park.

The park will be transformed into Toyland, wit large light installations. Children can take rides on a toy train, too.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the 20-foot Children’s Tree will be lit at 6 p.m. It will be decorated with ornaments made by Detroit children.

Santa and reindeer will be there, as well as a "Rockette" inspired performance by the St. Clair Shores-based Casali Holiday Dancers.

From 9-11 p.m. the Aisha Ellis Trio, led by Detroit native, drummer, and percussionist extraordinaire Ellis, will provide entertainment.

Like the Detroit Tree Lighting, food trucks will be onsite.

More things to do: