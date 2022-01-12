Should you reuse an N95 mask? -- What doctors say about the masks recommended to limit spread of Covid

Doctors are recommending that people wear N95 masks to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

However, these masks are hard to find right now.

"We ordered a supply of them from Amazon before our trip. Then, afterwards, with omicron, being so common we decided to get some more. I clicked reorder on Amazon, and it said not available anymore," said Dr. Matthew Sims, the director of Infectious Disease at Beaumont Health.

So, should you reuse an N95 mask?

"You really should get another one for the next day," Sims said. "Because think about it, you’re breathing and contaminating it with your own bacteria. They’re not going to be clean and ready to wear again."

If you can't find an N95 mask, doctors say two surgical masks worn at the same time will work.

If you can find N95 masks, beware of counterfeit masks. Sims said to check reviews and only uses masks that are in a sealed box.