Canton father's fatal shooting • McLaren employees forced to use PTO • Detroit's driverless shuttle

A 47-year-old man has been charged with killing his neighbor after a dispute Saturday morning in Canton.

Devereaux Christopher Johnson was charged with the murder of 35-year-old Nathan Morris after the two got into an argument just before noon on Saturday, Aug. 10.

According to the prosecutor's office, Johnson initiated an argument with Morris as the victim was walking down the street. Johnson fired multiple times, killing the unarmed man.

The Michigan GOP wrote on X that the argument started after Morris' daughter touched mulch in Johnson's yard.

"The neighbor took a gun out and started threatening the family. Nathan sent his family home and said that he would try and (defuse) the situation, but instead was shot and killed," according to the Michigan GOP on Sunday.

Canton Township police first responded to the 200 block of Cornell Street on Saturday after reports of shots being fired. It happened around 11:45 p.m. The victim lived one street over from the suspect.

Police found Morris with a gunshot wound in the street and took him to a local hospital, where he later died.

When police arrived, the suspect barricaded himself inside his home.

After several orders to surrender, Johnson walked out of his house repeating, "Praise to God Almighty." The suspected shooter was taken into police custody.

Johnson was charged with first-degree murder and other felonies. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, and he is being held without bond.

Devereaux Christopher Johnson

The prosecutor's office is asking for a competency hearing for Johnson. He's due back in court on Aug. 23.

Johnson lived in the neighborhood for 12 years and had multiple contacts with Canton police for assaulting neighbors, and other incidents of him assaulting police officers, according to law enforcement. He also has criminal sexual conduct charges from the 1990s.

Morris was a father of two daughters, ages five and two.

He worked at Ford as an engineer, and recently got into politics, where he is affiliated with the Michigan GOP in Wayne.

"Nathan is one of those few guys who are near perfect. He would do no harm and think no harm. He is just an amazing and gentle soul. He will be missed dearly," the Michigan GOP wrote in their statement, which was signed off by Republican National Committeewoman Hima Kolanagireddy.

The police chief called the shooting a "senseless act of violence."

"The Canton Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, and to the neighbors who may have witnessed this tragic event," said Chad Baugh.

Another resident who lives in the neighborhood, Leonard Zabawski, said the murder took place about 100 yards away from his home.

"Fear" and "anxiety" are what come to mind when a fatal incident rocks a quiet area, he added.

"Like I said, 34 years, quiet neighborhood, never episode like this – ever," Zabawski said. "You never know, anybody with a criminal mind can get a mortgage and move anywhere."

A fundraiser has been set up for Morris's family. You can find it here.

McLaren employees forced to use PTO

Since McLaren Health Care was the target of a criminal cyberattack last week, operations have not yet resumed to normal. Along with affecting some non-urgent appointments, tests, and treatments – the current attack is also impacting employees' paychecks.

A current McLaren worker, who asked to remain anonymous, said employees were notified that they needed to use their own paid-time-off to compensate for missed days caused by the cyberattack.

The disruption to McLaren's technology began on Monday, Aug. 5, according to the employee. The attack was confirmed by the healthcare company on Wednesday. In Michigan, McLaren Health Care, which is based in Grand Blanc, has 13 hospitals.

While the hospitals are functioning, patient wait-times are longer than usual while some ambulances are being diverted. Some employees say they are forced to use their PTO or they won't get paid. They were also told they could file for unemployment.

Detroit's autonomous service begins

Detroit's newest transit option kicked off service Tuesday, commencing its inaugural journey from Corktown to East Jefferson and back at 7 a.m.

It's the beginning of autonomous transit on the city's roads as a new pilot project looks to make it easier to get to downtown and back. The Connect AV Shuttle Service will follow a 10.8-mile loop Monday through Friday, making stops from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The product of millions of dollars in public and private funding, the city hopes the shuttle will make a "significant step" toward public transportation with zero emissions.

In addition to stopping in busy areas, the shuttles will be wheelchair-accessible and include live tracking, so passengers know when and where each vehicle is. The shuttle will start with a driver to verify the autonomous function works. By fall, the new service will operate without a driver.

Tlaib pushes for medical debt relief

Erica Price's husband is battling ALS is a devastating terminal illness - and at the same time, the family is also facing another crisis. "A little less than two years ago my husband was diagnosed with ALS which is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease," she said. "The medical bills are astounding."

There’s also the stress of dealing with decisions made by insurance companies. "The insurance company would be willing to pay for a wheelchair," she said. "But they would not pay for a $9,000 ramp for him to leave our home."

Price called on her Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) for help. On Monday she joined other lawmakers and community members to address the impact of medical debt on working families.

Tlaib is also pushing for legislative efforts such as the Medical Debt Cancellation Act to eliminate all $220 billion in medical debt held by millions of Americans.

Community mourns elderly boater's drowning

Loved ones are mourning the drowning of an 84-year-old man on Sylvan Lake. "Beautiful couple Lou and Roxanne. They were taking walks and I would see them and they would say hello," said Wanda Szumera.

Louis Petro drowned Friday evening as he was out on his boat. His boat remains docked after his body was recovered Friday night. Flowers have been placed around the vessel as a tribute to him.

His death brings the number of drownings in Oakland County to 11 so far this year.

"Very sad and very frustrating because it affects only lives in the community another family grieving. Another terrible tragedy on the water. Petro was a fixture on Sylvan Lake. He was not wearing a life jacket when the incident occurred and the investigation into his death continues.

Daily Forecast

Another beautiful day in metro Detroit is coming with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for some rain late afternoon - but it's not expected to change the weather much.

What else we're watching

The Westland woman caught on video driving into parked cars over the weekend is expected to be arraigned in court Tuesday morning. She left one pedestrian with a severe leg injury. Media reports from the Detroit Lions practice had grim news for fans after multiple players suffered injuries. That includes Jahmyr Gibbs, the runningback standout who stopped practicing after a leg injury. The Humane Society of Huron Valley doesn't just care for dogs it appears. They are currently caring for a pig named Cucumber. He's expected to be put up for adoption if his owner isn't found in the next few days. Learn more here Jocelyn Benson was the target of two separate swatting calls recently, the secretary said on X . She isn't the only public official to be dealing with the dangerous prank. Monday's Pulse episode discussed Kamala Harris and her lack of media interviews, Donald Trump's statement on debates he could have with his opponent, and the controversy around flying the American Flag. Watch the full episode here

Elon Musk, Donald Trump talk about assassination attempt, immigration during X interview

Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump recounted his assassination attempt and his promises of the largest deportation in United States history during an interview on X Monday evening.

The rare public conversation between Trump and Musk, a former Trump critic, was overwhelmingly friendly, revealed little new about Trump’s plans for a second term. The former president spent much of the discussion focused on his recent assassination attempt, illegal immigration and his plans to cut government regulations.