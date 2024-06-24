Canton man accused of pulling rifle on northern Michigan man while intoxicated

article

A Canton man is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on another man during an argument in northern Michigan.

According to the Manistee County Sheriff's Office, the victim was working in his yard near Maple Avenue and Highbridge Road in Dickson Township just before noon Friday when Michael Young pulled up near his home. The victim spoke with 54-year-old Young, and there was an argument.

After that argument, Young drove down Maple Avenue and parked his vehicle near the railroad grade. Then he allegedly pointed a rifle at the victim.

When deputies arrived, Young was still in his vehicle on Maple. The sheriff's office said he then drove at deputies who were at Highbridge Road and Maple Avenue. He ignored commands to get out of his vehicle and drove back toward the railroad grade.

Eventually, a traffic stop was initiated on Blickenstaff Avenue in the Village of Brethren. Young then complied with orders and was arrested without further incident. Deputies said they found a rifle in the bed of his pickup truck.

Young is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of felony firearm, one count of third-offense operating while intoxicated, one count of operating on a suspended license, one count of open intoxicants in a vehicle, and one count of brandishing a firearm. His bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety.