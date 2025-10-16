Canton man charged in triple stabbing of mother and siblings

article

A 23-year-old Canton man has been charged in a triple stabbing of family members on Thursday.

Derek Attee Alesmaily is charged in the non-fatal stabbings of his 42-year-old mother, his 21-year-old brother, and his 22-year-old sister by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The backstory:

Investigators say at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday police arrived to a home in the 3700 block of Parklawn Drive on a call of a reported stabbing.

Officers say they found two victims in the driveway of the home and one victim in the road in front of the home, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Medics arrived on the scene and transported the victims to a local hospital for treatment.

Alesmaily allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the victims multiple times, before fleeing the scene. His mother and brother both live in Canton, while his sister is a Dearborn resident.

Investigation by the Canton Police Department led to his arrest a short time later.

Alesmaily has been charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and three counts of felonious assault.

The suspect is charged with habitual offender, second notice.

"It is ironic that this happened during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This family has experienced a horrific tragedy. We will prosecute this offender and bring the victims the justice that they deserve," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Neighbors told FOX 2 on Tuesday the police have been called to the home a handful of times over the last couple of years.

The defendant was supposed to be arraigned today at 1:00 p.m., but it was moved up and WCPO was not advised.

Derek Attee Alesmaily received a $3 million cash bond. The probable cause conference is on Oct. 24, 2025,

"When domestic violence erupts within a family, especially through something as brutal as a stabbing, it shatters the trust, safety, and foundation of what a home should be," said Deputy Chief Edward Johnson. "During this National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we remind all victims and family members of the resources available to them on our website at www.cantonmi.gov/789. And of the services provided by First Step’s 24-hour hotline at 734/722-6800."