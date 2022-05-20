Canton man found with Military & Police-style rifle during traffic stop arrested
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police arrested a 19-year-old man after a traffic stop in Inkster led to the discovery of a military and police rifle on his lap.
Patrols conducted a stop after spotting a Cadillac XTS speeding on Carlysle Avenue near Middlebelt Road late Thursday, state police tweeted.
During the stop, police noticed the occupant in the passenger seat behind the driver had a short barrel Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle on his lap.
Police say the man, a resident of Canton, did not have a concealed Pistol license since they were ineligible.
The individual was arrested and lodged at the Inkster Police Department.
A review will be sent to the prosecutor's office.
The stop happened around 9 p.m.