Canton man found with Military & Police-style rifle during traffic stop arrested

Michigan State Police arrested a 19-year-old man after a traffic stop in Inkster led to the discovery of a military and police rifle on his lap.

Patrols conducted a stop after spotting a Cadillac XTS speeding on Carlysle Avenue near Middlebelt Road late Thursday, state police tweeted.

During the stop, police noticed the occupant in the passenger seat behind the driver had a short barrel Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle on his lap.

Police say the man, a resident of Canton, did not have a concealed Pistol license since they were ineligible.

The individual was arrested and lodged at the Inkster Police Department.

A review will be sent to the prosecutor's office.

The stop happened around 9 p.m.