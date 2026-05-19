Canton man killed in large house fire after attempting to find pet in the inferno
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - One man is dead after attempting to save a pet during a house fire in Canton overnight Tuesday.
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Canton officials say at 1 a.m., police and fire were called out to the 43000 block of Lancelot for a large house fire. When they arrived, officials say two people had successfully escaped the inferno. However, a 44-year-old man stayed inside the home in an attempt to save a pet.
That man was later found dead on the second floor. The pet, who was a cat, has also died.
The man who died was identified as Nathan Denlar. His roommate, Barbara Cardomy, and homeowner Dale Luebke made it out okay.
What's next:
An investigation is ongoing as it is unknown as of Tuesday morning what caused the fire.
FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more information.