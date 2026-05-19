Canton man killed in large house fire after attempting to find pet in the inferno

The Brief A Canton man is dead after staying behind in a burning home to locate a pet. Canton officials say at 1 a.m., police and fire were called out to the 43000 block of Lancelot for a large house fire. An investigation is ongoing.



One man is dead after attempting to save a pet during a house fire in Canton overnight Tuesday.

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Canton officials say at 1 a.m., police and fire were called out to the 43000 block of Lancelot for a large house fire. When they arrived, officials say two people had successfully escaped the inferno. However, a 44-year-old man stayed inside the home in an attempt to save a pet.

That man was later found dead on the second floor. The pet, who was a cat, has also died.

The man who died was identified as Nathan Denlar. His roommate, Barbara Cardomy, and homeowner Dale Luebke made it out okay.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing as it is unknown as of Tuesday morning what caused the fire.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more information.

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