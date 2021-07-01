Canton police seek driver who fled after hitting 10-year-old child
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver hit a 10-year-old child and fled the scene June 24 in Canton.
Police are looking for the driver of a black 2020 or 2021 Ford Explorer after the child was struck at 12:15 p.m. while crossing the street at the intersection of Pinecrest and Shana.
The driver stopped for a few seconds before leaving and did not check on the child, police said. The child suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.
Police said drivers have been going through the subdivision because Cherry Hill Road is closed.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call police at 734-394-5431.