Canton police seek vandal who lit school dumpster on fire

Canton police are looking for a suspect who started a dumpster fire at an elementary school last month.

The vandal lit a dumpster on fire at Hulsing Elementary School around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 30. The suspect left through the woods.

The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a woman on the back and white patterns on the hood and cuffs.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-394-5426.