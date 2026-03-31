Canton Township police seeking missing cognitively impaired woman

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Aaliyah Bah-Deh, 31, went missing from her house in Canton Township around 8 a.m. March 31.

Bah-Deh, has a cognitive disability according to her family.

Police said that she left her house, near Haggerty and Cherry Hill, on foot and hasn't been seen since.

Bah-Deh is described as black, approximately 5 feet 4 incehs tall, weighing about 250 pounds, with short black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.h