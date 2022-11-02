Expand / Collapse search

Car thieves targeting Kia, Hyundai vehicles in Harper Woods

By Amber Ainsworth
Crime and Public Safety
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Harper Woods police issued a warning about vehicle break-ins and car thefts, especially Kia and Hyundai models.

Kia and Hyundai vehicles with keyed ignitions lack a security feature that makes them easy to steal with a USB cable, leading to a spike in thefts around the country.

Harper Woods police said they are working to identify the suspects. They provided tips to protect your vehicle:

  • Lock your vehicle doors
  • Do not leave valuables visible from the exterior of the car
  • If possible, park vehicles in a garage or secure area. Use an anti-theft device like The Club
  • Use motion-activated floodlights and exterior cameras that alert you to suspicious activity

"Kia Boyz" is a trend on TikTok, which shows people how to steal Kias and Hyundais by using a USB cable.