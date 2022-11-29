Carbon monoxide kills maintenance worker at Ann Arbor motel

article

A maintenance worker at an Ann Arbor motel died from carbon monoxide poisoning Monday.

According to the city's fire department, the worker was found dead in the broiler room of Victory Inn at 3750 Washtenaw Ave. at 12:38 p.m. Carbon monoxide levels in the room were higher than 500 parts per million (ppm). Levels above 70 ppm can cause health symptoms, while sustained levels can cause death.

DTE shut off gas to the boiler while firefighters conducted air monitoring and ventilated the building.

The building was marked as unsafe until repairs are made. Management is working to relocate guests.

