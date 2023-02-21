Carbon monoxide poisoning kills Canton business owner

Carbon monoxide poisoning killed a Canton business owner Tuesday morning.

First responders were called to an automotive business in the 7200 block of N. Haggerty Road just before 7 a.m. after an employee found an unresponsive man.

Police rendered aid to the 60-year-old man until firefighters arrived and took over treatment. However, they were unable to revive him.

After clearing the building, firefighters were called back because the employee who first called them didn't feel well. They discovered that there were extremely high carbon monoxide levels in the building.

The employee who wasn't feeling well was taken to a hospital, along with three police officers. Four firefighters were also evaluated. All eight people have since been released.

It is believed that the carbon monoxide came from a vehicle inside the building.